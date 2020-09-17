Deep Cleaning our Hearts
Sister Esther Fangman, OSB
Last Sunday, we heard a gospel reading from St. Matthew, chapter 18, verses 21-35. Jesus is asked by Peter how many times he should forgive someone who has wronged him. He wants to know if he has to do it as many as seven times. Jesus replies that the number is not 7, but 77 (other versions of this story say 70 times 7). Seven was known as a perfect number, so what Jesus is really saying is that one has to forgive an infinite number of times. I began to think about the notion of “deep cleaning” that we talk about when we are going to go over everything in the house to make sure it is spotlessly clean. I think that we all need to deep clean our hearts – clean them of resentment, angers, hurts.
The Mayo Clinic has several pages on its website about the need to forgive. If we don’t forgive, we damage ourselves, our own physical and mental health. When we harbor resentments, angers, and hurts, those hurts will be expressed in our bodies and our spirits in damaging ways.
There are three kinds of hurts that I want to talk about. The first one is the kind of traumatic hurt that happened during the Rwandan genocide that occurred in 1994. Imaculee Ilibagiza, who spoke at Benedictine College a few years ago, told her story in the book “Left to Tell.” She, with 5 others, hid in a tiny bathroom for 91 days. During this time, she heard that her family had been killed by machete-wielding tribal members. She tried many times to pray the Our Father. She could get through the first part to “Give us this day our daily bread.” But when it came to “Forgive us our trespasses as we forgive those who trespass against us,” she stopped. She could not pray those words from her heart. But she kept trying and finally she was able to forgive, even before being brought to safety. Perhaps we have suffered the hurt of someone who has deliberately hurt us, bullied us, or sexually abused us. The Gospel today asks us to forgive these hurts.
The second kind of hurt is what happens when we are shamed. Maybe this happened when we were children not able to defend ourselves. Perhaps we suffered ridicule to the point that we felt we didn’t even deserve to exist. This kind of hurt damages our spirit and takes away our reasons to hope. We need to forgive this kind of hurt too.
The third kind of hurt is when we become invisible, so to speak. These are situations where we are ignored. We don’t count. No one values us. For example, recently it was reported that 8800 unaccompanied children have been quickly expelled from the U.S. along the Mexican border. This is after many of them were housed in holding cells like cages. Those children became invisible, their lives ignored and unvalued. Perhaps we too have had similar hurts, as we pay the price of someone else’s actions, and are then ignored. This too we are asked to forgive.
But why should we forgive? Because that’s the way God treats us, “as far as east from west, so God forgives us” (Ps. 103:12). The line that is hardest for me in the gospel we heard is “unless you forgive from your heart.” It requires that I must become genuinely forgiving, giving up resentment, giving up even justice, in order to forgive from my heart. That is what the gospel asks of us today. We must be centered in truth so that we can forgive from our hearts.
