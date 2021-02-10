Riverbend Habitat for Humanity invites all to join in and celebration and dedication of Tiffany’s House, the group’s newly built home.
The Hysten Home Dedication is planned for Saturday, Feb. 20 with a virtual tour and a drive-by vehicle parade to shower the Hysten family with well wishes for their new home.
The virtual tour of the home starts at 1 p.m. via Facebook Live via the Riverbend Habitat for Humanity page. Staging area for the vehicle parade will be at the Lincoln School, at Eighth and Unity streets, please plan to arrive early to organize and join the parade line. The parade begins at 2 p.m. and will leave the Lincoln School area and process toward the Hysten Home to shower the family with well wishes for their new home in the 1000 block of Oak Street.
Habitat volunteers broke ground for the home in October of 2019.
