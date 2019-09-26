DEAR ABBY, My husband’s best friend remarried a couple of years ago, and the new wife, “Jane,” is a handful. When we get together, she’s as free-spirited and open as you can get, sexually. She hangs on her husband like a magnet, grabbing at him provocatively and letting everyone know anything and everything about her sexual attraction and their sex life.
At first it was funny, since they were newlyweds and all, but it isn’t funny any longer. Frankly, it’s nauseating. I would like to get together more often, minus the X-rated show. I’m concerned that if I say something (and everyone knows I don’t usually bite my tongue), it will cause a major rift between all of us. I don’t want to keep my husband from his best friend. Any advice?
— MATURE ONE IN INDIANA
DEAR MATURE ONE, When Jane’s behavior presents itself, ask her to tone it down because it makes you uncomfortable. If that doesn’t work, the only guaranteed way for Jane’s antics to not bother you will be for you to encourage your husband to socialize separately with his best friend so you see Jane as little as possible.
Gay man doubts neighbor’s effort to be friendly
DEAR ABBY, I am a gay man. A few weeks ago, a neighbor I became close to confided to me that her husband is homophobic. When she said he wasn’t comfortable around me, I agreed with her that it was best to give them both space and discontinue our friendship. Then her husband approached me and apologized. He told me he is not homophobic, and he wants to be friends, so I decided to forgive.
Lately, he has been trying to include me in his friend group within the neighborhood. I appreciate it, but part of me in all honesty is a bit afraid. Not knowing what he may have mentioned to his friends and how they may treat me has me worried. Should I try and be friends with them and try to repair the friendship? Or should I let it go?
— OUT AND PROUD IN PENNSYLVANIA
DEAR OUT AND PROUD, I’d hate to see you isolate yourself. Integrating the neighborhood would be beneficial to all. Give it a try, gauge the way these individuals treat you and make your final decision then.
Smell of cat urine drives co-worker out of shared office
DEAR ABBY, I work with a wonderful older woman. She is smart, funny, and comes to work with a positive attitude. Unfortunately, she smells of cat urine. It’s really bad — to the point I have moved out of our shared office, and there are plans to move her into her own office. However, that may be months off. She still has office mates, and she’s in kind of a “hub.”
She lives alone with two dogs and an unknown (to me) number of cats. Her children are grown but don’t live nearby. How can I kindly address this with her? I don’t want to hurt her feelings, but something has got to give. I have let management know, but they are reluctant to address this.
— NOSE KNOWS IN THE SOUTH
DEAR NOSE, It is not your job to address this problem with your co-worker. It is management’s responsibility. Because you have complained and nothing was done, it’s time for the others who are affected by the odor to address management about it collectively.
Transgender woman strives to preserve marriage to wife
DEAR ABBY, I am a transgender female who is working on my marriage to my wife of 41 years. I started my transition in 2011.
We have had our ups and downs during the course of our marriage. We have two sons and eight beautiful grandchildren. All of them know about my transition to womanhood, and my family also knows. What I need now is some advice to help our marriage. We are strongly committed to working on it.
— REAL ME IN OHIO
DEAR REAL YOU, Many couples choose to stay together and keep their marriage intact when one partner transitions. You and your wife can find help — and support — at the nearest LGBT center that offers couples counseling. If there isn’t one in your community, check the nearest large city to where you live.
You and your wife should also reach out to the Straight Spouse Network, which has been mentioned in my column before. This group was started in 1986 by Amity Pierce Buxton, Ph.D., and its mission is to build bridges of understanding for couples of mixed sexual orientation or gender variance. The contact information is straightspouse.org.
Nosy co-workers press for details about estrangement
DEAR ABBY, I have two adult children who are divorced and both live out of state. My son has no children, and my daughter has two who are now adults. I’m close to my son but have been estranged from my daughter and grandchildren for almost 20 years. (There is no possibility of a reconciliation.)
I have not explained the details about this situation to anyone. My close friends know I have no contact with them and, thankfully, to their credit, they haven’t asked. My co-workers, however, want to know about my family. I have tried giving them generic information, such as “they live out of state,” but a few keep asking for more details, such as when are they coming to visit, what do they do, etc. Some are being friendly, but a couple of them are busybodies. What can I say to deter them and their questions without being rude?
— COMPLICATED IN VIRGINIA
DEAR COMPLICATED, This situation is more common than many people realize, and the best way to stop nosy people from repeatedly asking questions would simply be to say, “We are estranged.” Period. If someone is so insensitive as to question you about why, you are free to say you prefer not to discuss it — now or ever.
Married man’s texts to young women raise questions
DEAR ABBY, What would you say about a married man who cultivates online friendships with young women? He is in contact with one of them every hour, calling or texting. Mostly it is innocent, but there are very warm texts that include “kisses” icons (“just pictures, nothing more!”).
He does not hide this from his wife. He tells her he is enjoying very much the communication with a young, beautiful woman. He says it is just a game for him, he has no feelings for them, he loves his wife and only her (and she feels it strongly). Do you think this kind of communication is acceptable?
— TRIVIAL FLIRT IN RUSSIA
DEAR TRIVIAL FLIRT, I don’t think so. The husband may not be cheating on his wife in the classic sense, but calling and texting is not only disrespectful to the wife he says he loves, but also to the young women who may not understand that it’s “just a game.”
Dear Abby is written by Abigail Van Buren, also known as Jeanne Phillips, and was founded by her mother, Pauline Phillips. Write Dear Abby at www.DearAbby.com or P.O. Box 69440, Los Angeles, CA 90069.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.