The Atchison Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution met Jan. 9 in a virtual meeting via Zoom.
We had 15 members joined the meeting from around the country. Texas, North Dakota, and Missouri members were able to join and have a part in the business of Atchison Chapter.
National DAR reported 3 million hours of community service were reported for 2020. Atchison Chapter has reported 1,289 hours of service thus far, deadline is Jan 31.
The Kansas State Conference will be April 22-24 in Lawrence, the decision as to hold the conference in person or by virtual platform will be decided soon. National Continental Congress is scheduled for June 30-July 4 in Washington, D.C.
Registrar Diana Stanton reported the Atchison Chapter has met the “We Can Do It Membership Challenge” with three new members.
Marguerite Mueller of Atchison was honored as a 40-year member of DAR.
Conservation chairman, Jan Falk shared that bird feeding can be rewarding even if you offer only one to two kinds of food. To keep squirrels away uses a baffle rather than grease on the poles. Grease can be fatal to birds if they get it on their feathers.
DAR Scholarships are available for male and female students including adults.
Women’s Issues chairman, Patrice Asay shared some SMART health goals for exercise: make them Specific, Measurable, Attainable/Actionable, Relevant and Time Based. This is a good plan for a healthy new year.
Regent, Kari Anderson, led us in the completion of the Chapter Master Report to send to National DAR to share the areas that Atchison DAR has completed and excelled in during 2020.
The next Atchison DAR meeting will be Saturday, Feb.13 or Saturday, Feb. 20 via virtual platform. Call 816-579-5557 for more information.
