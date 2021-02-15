The Atchison Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution met on February 6 virtually via Zoom.
We viewed the message from NSDAR President General, Denise Doring Van Buren. She reported more than 12,000 new members were welcomed to DAR and more than 8 million hours of community service been done by members during 2020 despite a global pandemic.
The Kansas State DAR Conference will be April 22-24 in Lawrence. Delegates from Atchison Chapter were elected. The Conference will be a Hybrid format (virtual and limited in person)
Member Diana Stanton has completed the DAR Leadership course and received her pin.
We viewed a video of one of the DAR Schools, the Kate D Smith School in North East Alabama.
Women’s Issues Chairman Patrice Asay reminded us that February is Heart Month to focus on Women’s health and the prevention of heart attacks for women. The symptom’s for women are different that men. Check the American Heart Assoc. web site for information on heart attacks and strokes.
We also viewed a youtube video on “The Role of Women in the American Revolution”. It highlighted many ways women participated in securing the freedom for America. Some were nursing, making clothing, doing farm work, keeping businesses going, laundresses, loading cannons and spies.
The March meeting will again be a virtual meeting. For information please call 816-579-5557.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.