The Atchison Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution met on Feb.12 at the Atchison Library.
NSDAR President General, Denise Van Buren’s message highlighted her visit to Spain later this month to conduct an overseas conference in Madrid. A delegation of 12 members will go to Hungary to dedicate a plaque to Hungarian Michael Kovats, a Hessian nobleman who said “he was where he was needed most and to serve in obedience to the American Congress”, as he aided the Revolution. His pledge was fulfilled when he died in action at the Battle of Charleston on May 11, 1779.
We learned that the National Veterans Girls Rise Day began on February 19, 2019. It raises awareness of the contribution to the U.S. Military by women and provides an opportunity for women vets to celebrate the bonds they formed during their service to America. It also helps them face the challenges of transition to civilian life.
A woman in history was Esther de Berdt Reed who was born in England and married to American Joseph Reed. During the Revolutionary War she organized the Ladies Association of the Republic and they raised more than $300,000. George Washington suggested they purchase linen and make shirts for the troops and ask each seamstress to sign her name in the shirts they made. They made 2,200 shirts for the soldiers from the funds and labor of the women.
The Nominating Committee members presented the slate of officers for the 2022-2025 terms. They are Regent -Kari Anderson, Vice Regent- Donna Parrish, Secretary – Carol Porter, Treasurer – Patrice Asay, Historian – Janis Falk, Chaplain – Janice Johnson, and Registrar – Diana Stanton. They will take office in May.
Annabelle Diebolt presented the program about Passageway, an organization started in Kansas to support homeless veterans. They provide homes and rehabilitation by finding jobs and the help needed to aid them to live on their own. Annabelle is Children of the American Revolution Kansas State President and her project has been to support and aid Passageway. She has had fundraisers and had CAR members prepare gift baskets for sale to support Passageway. She had one of the baskets for viewing of members and Carol Porter purchased it.
The next Atchison DAR meeting will be March12, 2022 at 9:30 AM in the Atchison Library. For information call 816-579-5557.
