The Atchison Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution met on Aug. 14th in person with mask and social distancing. Even with restrictions it was great to get to see each other after such a long time.
The Kansas DAR state meeting will be Friday, Sept. 10 through Saturday, Sept. 11 in Junction City. The Atchison Chapter has several members planning to attending.
Donna Parish, Vice Regent, presented 24 Outstanding Service certificated to members of the Chapter. These include service to Atchison DAR, participation in National DAR and support of local services.
Constitution Week will be the week of Sept. 17-25. Constitution Chairman Patrice Asay will be placing a poster at the Atchison Library and gave members posters to place in their yard during the week.
Project Patriot Chairman Nancy Diebolt is collecting items for single soldiers at Fort Riley that will be returning from deployment in September and October. Items needed are puzzle books, cards, etc.
Indian Chairman Carol Pennington informed us that there are 573 federally recognized Indian tribes – each with their own cultures, traditions, belief systems and stances on war. In today’s military, American Indians, Alaska Natives, and Native Hawaiians serve at one of the highest rates per capita of all population groups.
Annabelle Diebold is Children of the American Revolution Kansas President. Diebold presented her President Project to raise money for Passageway’s LTD in Wichita, KS. Passageway’s is an organization started in Kansas to support homeless veterans. They provide a home, rehabilitation, find jobs and needed help to eventually aid them to live on their own. They are striving to open a home for female veterans. Annabelle will have a table at the State Conference and is selling T shirts posted on the “Shirt Shack” website: https:hiawathashirtshack.com/collections/kscar-presidents-project. Monetary donations may be sent to KS C.A.R. c/o Gayla Hoyt, 5815 SW 25th St. Topeka, KS 66614 or to donate a new quality item to auction (before Sept. 8) email diebolt@rainbowtel.net .
The next Atchison Chapter meeting will be via Zoom on Sept. 12.
