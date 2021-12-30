The Atchison Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution met on Dec. 11, at the Atchison Library.
DAR President General’s message reminded us that in 1831, Frenchman Alexis d Tocqueville wrote that America has a unique tendency toward volunteerism. It is good to know that our National Society members are just as consistent in this tendency today in our active involvement in volunteer service as our ancestors were.
Members were reminded to record all our Service to America hours on the National web site. Any activity that members participate in during the year that serves others count as hours to be added into all NSDAR members for a surprising number of hours of service.
Conservation Chairwoman Jan Falk shared with us that cutting an apple across the center to reveal a five pointed star. Each point should contain two seeds for a total 10, if the apple was completely pollinated. Less seeds show that not enough pollen reached the flower’s stigmas to develop the seeds. The apple is at the heart of why you should care about pollinator conservation.
Members have collected items to be taken to the Veterans in the Leavenworth care center. This included snacks, DVD’s, gift cards, and a DVD Player.
We discussed ways DAR could become more visible in Atchison through pamphlets, the newspaper, signs and local radio announcements.
Carol Pennington presented a program about Susanna Bolling of Virginia. Bolling helped George Washington during the American Revolution by warning Lafayette of the British plans to capture him. Lafayette played a cat and mouse game with Cornwallis’ army and finally trapped him at Yorktown in September of 1781.
The next Atchison DAR meeting will be 9:30 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 8 at the Atchison Library. For more information please call 816-579-5557.
