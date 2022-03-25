The Atchison Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution met on March 17 at the Atchison Library.
Members heard the report from National Society of the Daughters of the American Revolution. President General Denise Doring VanBuren reminded chapter members how they can plan to commemorate the 250th anniversary of the United States. DAR has signed a partnership agreement with America250, the organization planning the Federal Government’s “Semiquincentennial observances. America250 President Joe Daniels said, “DAR leadership and its members have been at the forefront of promoting historic preservation and education to honor the legacy of all Patriots who fought for American’s independence. They have been crucial partners since the earliest stages of planning for the 250th commemoration.”
March 29 is National Vietnam Veterans Day that honors the men and women who served and sacrificed during the longest conflict in United States history. On March 29, 1973 combat and combat support units withdrew from South Vietnam.
The KSDAR State Conference will be held Thursday, April 28- Saturday, April 30 in Lawrence, KS. Atchison DAR member Nancy Diebolt will be the delegate from Atchison Chapter. Her daughter Annabelle, Kansas CAR President, will be serving as a Page. Delegates will be decorating Gift Bags for our returning Veterans at State Convention. Members will be bringing donations for the bags to the April meeting.
We learned about Sarah Bradlee born in 1740 in Dorchester, Mass. She is said to be the mother of the Boston Tea party. It was her idea to disguise the men as Mohawk Indians with Native American clothing and red paint. They returned to her home afterward to dispose of their disguises and remove the paint. After the Battle of Bunker Hill she rallied women to nurse and tend to the wounded and take bandages and basic medical remedies to the surgeon near the battle field. In 1776 she volunteered to carry a message to George Washington across enemy lines.
Atchison DAR will be collecting items for the Benedictine College Reserve Officers’ Training Corps. comprised of 25 Army ROTC and four Air Force ROTC students at for study bags to give out during finals week. Members are to bring collected to the April meeting.
Patrice Asay shared the National Theme of Women’s Issues Committee for 2021-2022 is “Career: Managing Life’s Complexities during the Pandemic”. Women are encouraged to take a break from the constant pounding of bad news, to participate in an enjoyable activity and eat healthy meals, get a good night’s sleep and get exercise. Taking care of yourself enable you to be prepared to care for others.
Donna Parish presented “The Story of the 6888th Central Postal Directory Battalion.” It began when Mary McLeod Bethune, a Franklin Roosevelt advisor and civil rights leader, wanted a role for black women during World War II. The mail to overseas soldiers was backed up so this would be their mission. They served from February 1944 to March 1946. Many of the women remained in the military and became leaders wherever they went. U.S. Senator Jerry Moran introduced a bill to honor the Six Triple Eight Battalion with a Congressional Gold Medal; the legislation became law March 14. A Memorial to the SixTripleEight with 800 names on the back was dedicated on November 30, 2018 at Fort Leavenworth.
The April meeting of the Atchison DAR will be at 9:30 a.m. Saturday, April 9 at the Atchison Library on Contact Margaret Engeman at 816-579-5557 for more information.
