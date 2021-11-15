The Atchison Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution met on Nov. 13, 2021 at the home of Patrice Asay.
President General Denise Doring VanBuren, of the National Society Daughters of the American Revolution, expressed gratitude to all members who continued to serve during the pandemic and support our enduring missions.
Each member is reminded to report to NSDAR our Service to America hours that we have served during 2021, this is time served in any community, church or DAR activity.
Our Conservation Chairman, Jan Falk handed out information to guide us to “Save Those Seeds.” Harvesting vegetables you grew from seed is gratifying but you can feel a great sense of achievement when you can grow crops from produce you harvested this year. You can get the information from birdsandblooms.com October November 2021.
Janice Johnson, Flag chairman, shared that when the U.S. Flag flown by Empress of China ship arrived at the city of Canton, China in 1784, the people told of a strange ship that had arrived from the further end of the world bearing a flag as beautiful as a flower. They called it the Flower Flag.
We learned that this is the 100th anniversary of the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier in Washington DC. It was first conceived as a way to honor unidentified fallen soldiers after World War I. Since that time unidentified soldiers from World War II, Korea, and Vietnam have been included. The federal government created a memorial belonging not only to the collective American public but also to each individual family of a soldier who was unidentified. The 3rd U.S. Infantry Regiment known as the Old Guard continuously guard the tomb with the highest level of dignity.
The Chapter will be collecting items to take to the Leavenworth VA Recreation Therapy center next month. Members were given a list of items needed. This month we collected snack and school items for the ROTC Students at Benedictine to thank them for their service and encourage them through finals week.
There are many scholarships available for students of any age through the DAR. If you know a student who could benefit of a scholarship please contact a DAR member or check the NSDAR web site.
Wreaths Across America is a program that provides a wreath for every veteran in military cemeteries. Atchison Chapter members are providing two wreaths for the two military cemeteries in Leavenworth. The wreath laying is planned for Saturday, Dec. 18.
Mary Meyers presented our program on Mormon Grove west of Atchison where Mormon settlers camped in the 1850s. Due to a cholera epidemic many moved to Iowa and further west.
The next Atchison DAR meeting will be Saturday, Dec. 11, 2021 at the Atchison Library.
