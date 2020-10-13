The Atchison Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution met Saturday, Oct.10 at the Mount Vernon Cemetery house.
October is National Cyber Security Awareness month with reminders to protect your computers by keeping software and operation systems up to date. Use strong passwords, watch for suspicious activity and when in Doubt, Don’t Click.
Atchison unit collected snacks for the ROTC members at Benedictine College to give to them during finals week as our thanks for their service.
We learned that we all have “energy vampires” in our homes. Unplug all electronics (toasters, coffee pot, fans etc. ) when not in use. If each American did this, we could save 100 billion kilowatt hours of electricity which would provide electricity to 35 million homes annually.
The Atchison Chapter will be purchasing the book, "SHE FOUGHT TOO" for area libraries.
Our program was on Frances Perkins, the first woman Cabinet member in the United States. She served as secretary of Labor under President Franklin Roosevelt from 1933 to 1945.
The Atchison Chapter will assist the Girl Scouts with the Flag retirement ceremony held Nov. 11 at 4:00 at Veterans Park by the river.
During our meeting time we completed eight “no sew blankets” as we joined with other Kansas DAR Chapters in a Day of Service Project/Guinness Book of World Records Tie Blanket Challenge to complete 2020 blankets between 9:00 AM and 5:PM to give to area Veterans.
The next meeting will be November 14, 2020 at Mount Vernon Cemetery house at 9:30 AM. For information call 913-426-0740.
