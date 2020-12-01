The Atchison Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution met on Nov. 14 at the Mount Vernon Cemetery house with all COVID cautions in effect.
Regent Kari Anderson gave us some tips for giving charity donations on line by checking the IRS website as to tax-deductible donations. We should avoid unsolicited request by emails or phone calls.
The Chapter voted to send a $30 gift card to the Haskell School to aid students in on-line studying.
There are several DAR scholarships available including the DAR Good Citizen, DAR Junior American Citizen, and other DAR and non-DAR scholarships. All area school counselors’ would have information available.
Conservation chairman, Jan Falk, said the 100th Anniversary of the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier is Nov. 11, 2021. We are asked to plant “Never Forget Gardens” to honor veterans.
The Blanket Challenge: DAR Day of Service Project held Oct. 10, 2020 had 390 volunteers with 41 KSDAR Chapters participating. 722 blankets with 1,625 hours were spent. Atchison Chapter completed 8 blankets for local veterans.
We welcome Vicki Dunn into Atchison DAR membership; she was approved on Nov. 5.
Janice Johnson presented the program on Sarah Josepha Hale born Oct. 24, 1788. She wrote a book of poetry, POEMS FOR OUR CHILDREN, which included “Mary Had A Little Lamb”. She became editor of Godey’s Lady’s Book and her persuasive writings to support the creation of Thanksgiving as a national holiday were cited as the main factor in Lincoln’s decision to sign ‘A National Day of Thanksgiving and Praise’ in 1863.
It was discussed and decided to hold the Saturday, Dec. 12 and Saturday, Jan. 9, 2021 Atchison Chapter meetings virtually. Kari Anderson will notify members of the Zoom connection information.
