Terry FCE is sponsoring a Community Health Program about early detection of prostate and colon cancers plus common conditions of arthritis in both men and women.

Atchison County Health Department officials will present this program at 1 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 19 at the Atchison Library. The program is free and open to the public.

