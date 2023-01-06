Curlew FCE to sponsor health program about cancer and arthritis Curlew FCE Special to the Atchison Globe Mary Meyers Author email Jan 6, 2023 Jan 6, 2023 Updated 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Kansas Association for Family & Community Education. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Terry FCE is sponsoring a Community Health Program about early detection of prostate and colon cancers plus common conditions of arthritis in both men and women.Atchison County Health Department officials will present this program at 1 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 19 at the Atchison Library. The program is free and open to the public. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Mary Meyers Author email Follow Mary Meyers Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Trending Recipes More from this section Procrastinators May Delay All the Way to Worse Health One in Four Patients Experience Breast Reconstruction Burnout Wearable Technology Device Can Optimize In Vivo Exposure for PTSD × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Top Videos Latest News Curlew FCE to sponsor health program about cancer and arthritis KDA offers Farmers' Market and Direct-to Consumer Virtual Workshop Series Legislative hotline available to Kansans Civil rights leaders to join MLK celebration Routine Reflections 2023 KSU Chemical Weed Control Guide Rebeka Larson of Everest makes Bob Jones University President's List Joan Lowdon named chief judge of 1st Judicial District Trending Recipes Follow Us on Facebook Tweets by @AtchisonGlobe Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesTwo days after fatality crash in Atchison, driver surrenders himself to authoritiesRollover in city limit claims one lifeGreenly grinds out legacy on the gridironAtchison woman perishes from fatality head-on crash along outskirts of LeavenworthFrans, Deborah L. 1961-2022Norton-Lopez, JoAnn 1951-2022Winegardner, David L. 1947-2022City of Atchison declares water emergencyDuchess of York says Queen Elizabeth is ‘tucked in our hearts’ in New Year poem tributeLate morning wreck injures woman in Atchison Images Videos CommentedAfternoon rollover sends one to Amberwell (1)A reflection of 2022 (1)Tigers come up short in OT thriller (1)Snow Creek is open for business (1)YMCA Flyers girl gymnastics teams win (1)YMCA girls gymnastic team sees growth in participation (1)Lincoln senators share goals, priorities heading into legislative session (1)City of Atchison declares water emergency (1)Come learn about health insurance (1) Submit Your News We're always interested in hearing about news in our community. Let us know what's going on! Go to form
