A local Atchison business was recently recognized by Kansas Governor Laura Kelly for its impact on both the community and state economy.
Crittendon Home Care, LLC was named to the 2022 To the Stars: Kansas Business Awards in the Healthcare/Nonprofit category.
"Your efforts have helped to create job opportunities, deliver products and services, innovate and diversify the local marketplace, build community identity, and more," Kelly said in a release. "Your business has demonstrated the tenacity, determination, and creativity needed to prosper regardless of circumstances. These values are at the heart of what it means to be a Kansan."
Chairmen and CEO of the company Sean Crittendon thanked the clients and communities that have welcomed and sought out his business.
"We like to thank all of our past and current clients for trusting us to provide care for you or your loved one," Crittendon said. "Additionally, we would like to thank the communities throughout northeast Kansas that have welcomed Crittendon Home Care with open arms over the last five years."
Crittendon Home Care's office is in Atchison but also services clients in Atchison, Leavenworth, Doniphan, Brown, Jackson, Jefferson, and Wyandotte counties in Kansas.
"We are humbled by the nomination and recognition." Co-Owner/Administrator/President Kerri Crittendon said. "We truly love what we do in keeping home an option for all of our clients."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.