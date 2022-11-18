Crittendons

Submitted Photo

Kerri Crittendon, RN, and Sean Crittendon are the owners of Crittendon Home Care.

 Submitted Photo

A local Atchison business was recently recognized by Kansas Governor Laura Kelly for its impact on both the community and state economy.

Crittendon Home Care, LLC was named to the 2022 To the Stars: Kansas Business Awards in the Healthcare/Nonprofit category.

Trending Recipes

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.