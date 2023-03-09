Crittendon Home Care was recognized as the 2022 Business of the year by the Atchison Area Chamber of Commerce.
The business has provided home care throughout areas in Kansas from counties such as Atchison, Doniphan, Brown, Jackson, Jefferson, Leavenworth and Wyandotte.
Co-Owner/Administrator Kerri Crittendon expressed gratitude for the business receiving the award.
“It is truly an honor to be recognized as the 2022 Atchison Area Chamber of Commerce Business of the year,” Crittendon said. “The Atchison community is very fortunate to have so many deserving family-owned businesses that have made an imprint and laid a foundation in our great city.”
Chairman and CEO Sean Crittendon gave credit to the many members of the staff that have worked to help get the business to this point.
“It takes lots of work to provide a 24-hour seven days a week service, and it can’t be done effectively without an amazing team,” Sean Crittendon said. “Our team not only includes our employees but also our local health care partners who we work in tandem with to provide consistent and quality in-home care for senior citizens in the Atchison and surrounding communities.”
Kerri Crittendon shared the same sentiment about the work that has been put in throughout Crittendon Home Care.
“Sean and I built Crittendon Home Care from the ground up while investing in ourselves along the way, so this award means the world to us, and we are extremely excited to celebrate it with our team,” Kerri Crittendon said. “The Business of the Year recognition we received is a testament to the strength of our team, partnerships, collaborations, and overall community support.”
Commented