TOPEKA – Today, Governor Laura Kelly and the Kansas Department of Health and Environment announced all fully vaccinated Kansans over the age of 18 are now eligible for COVID-19 booster shots
“The COVID-19 vaccine is free, safe, effective, and the best way to keep our communities protected from this virus,” said Governor Laura Kelly. “Expanding access to booster shots will help us put an end to this deadly pandemic. Whether you are considering your first shot or signing up for a booster, I urge everyone to get the facts and get vaccinated.”
All Kansans at least 18 years old and have met the 6-month time period following the primary vaccination series for the Moderna or Pfizer vaccine, or it has been at least 2 months since their Johnson & Johnson vaccine are eligible and encouraged to receive a booster dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.
“As we move into the winter months, Kansans will increasingly be indoors, putting themselves at greater risk of contracting the virus,” said Secretary Lee Norman, M.D., Kansas Department of Health and Environment. “Allowing Kansans to self-determine their risk of exposure to COVID-19 ensures that every tool is available to protect themselves and reduce the possibility of a winter COVID-19 surge.”
Available data right now show that all three of the COVID-19 vaccines approved or authorized in the United States continue to be highly effective in reducing risk of severe disease, hospitalization, and death, even against the Delta variant. Vaccination remains the best way to protect yourself and reduce the spread of the virus and help prevent new variants from emerging. To find a COVID-19 vaccine clinic visit Vaccines.gov.
