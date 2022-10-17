TROY -- On Oct. 12, CDC expanded use of the Bivalent COVID-19 booster to children 5-11 years
old who have had their last COVID-19 vaccine dose at least 2 months ago. KDHE has
issued its recommendation for use.
The Doniphan County Health Dept./HH Department will be offering COVID-19 no sooner
than Wednesday, Oct. 26 at its Walk-In Immunization Clinic between the hours of 9:30
a.m. to 11:30 a.m. and 1:30 p.m. to 4 p.m.
COVID-19 vaccines help protect against severe illness, hospitalization and death from
COVID-19. Dr. Joan Duwve, State Health Officer at the Kansas Department of Health and
Environment urges all eligible Kansas to receive the updated bivalent booster shot.
“It is important to get a booster shot because your immunity can decrease from previous
vaccination or a previous infection,” she said.
The updated bivalent boosters, given the name “bivalent” because they protect against
both the original virus that causes COVID-19 and the Omnicron variants that are
currently causing most infections, were shown to be safe and effective and are a key tool
in helping provide better protection against variants that are currently spreading.
Doniphan Co. Health Dept./HH encourages community members to stay up on COVID-19
vaccinations, including recommended booster doses; maintain ventilation; avoid contact
with people who have suspected or confirmed COVID-19; follow recommendations for
isolation if you have suspected or confirmed COVID-19; follow the recommendations for
what to do if you are exposed to someone with COVID-19; and if you are at high risk of
getting very sick, talk with your healthcare provider about additional prevention actions.
The Doniphan County Health Dept./HH is also offering annual flu vaccinations that can
be given at the same time as COVID-19 booster shots. Getting vaccinated for both
COVID-19 and the flu will reduce the chances you will experience severe symptoms or
hospitalization.
