The day is fast approaching when it will be time to crown a Scripps Spelling Champ to represent Atchison County.
The 54 qualifying middle-school aged spellers and alternates from six schools throughout the boundaries of the county are Thursday, Feb. 24 in the auditorium at Atchison Middle School in Atchison.
The contest will commence at 12:30 p.m. after registration of teams, which will start at noon and expected to continue until 12:20 p.m.
AMS Activities Director Tyler Lueckenhoff, assistant principal, notified the participating schools of the details and procedures about the third week of January.
The first seven rows of seating are reserved for the spelling bee participants, Lueckenhoff advised in a letter.
Spectators are invited to watch and observe the contest. Spectators may sit in the seats behind the participants, Lueckenhoff said.
USD 409
> Atchison Middle School – Coach Beth Meitl: Sixth-grade spellers are: Carter Kau (AMS spelling champ), Xaiver Lutz, Emma Finnegan and alternate, Emrie Felvus; Seventh – grade spellers are: Mya Smith, Allyson Hanzel, Josh Stone and alternate, Isabella Trout; Eighth-grade spellers are: Marcus Johnston, DJ Lowery and Trenton Woessner.
> Atchison Elementary School – Coach Rachel Crosswhite: Fifth-graders: Rylan Duggar (AES top speller), Abby Webb, Paiten Thummel and Gracie Wolfe.
USD377
> Atchison County Community Elementary School – Coach Joseph Forbes: Fifth-grade spellers are: Abraham Bell, James Gaddis, Erin Gentry and Wyatt Daniels; Sixth-grade spellers are: Mason Bottorff, Houston Schletzbaum, Huntly Bush and Madisen Mount.
> Atchison County Community Junior High School – Coach Emily Child: Seventh-grade spellers are: Austin Mount-Lee, Elijah Webb, Trinity Brooke and alternate Natasha Noor; Eighth-grade spellers are: Nathan Palmer, Audrey Brown, Kaydeece Fultz and alternate Ethan Brooks.
Trinity Lutheran School
> A Sixth-grade Teacher Paul Bloom serves as the coach: Eighth-grade spellers are: Laura Roesch and Grayson Moore; Seventh-grade spellers are: Chloe Brincefield, Lola Handke and Parker Kinsman; Sixth-grade spellers are: Kaleb Kistler, Emma Clowers and Briahna Collins; and Fifth-grade spellers are Jackson Leonardi and Rebekah Wagner.
St. Benedict Catholic School
> Coach Amy Joyce: Fifth-grade spellers are: Rowan Tufte, Noah Wilkes and alternate Claire Keys; Sixth-graders spellers are: Creek Korbelik, Lily Werring and Claire Keys as alternate; Seventh-grade spellers are: Trinity Hemp, Luke Harris and alternate Capri Koechner; Eighth-grade spellers are: Reyna Tufte, Maria Maderak; and alternates are Alison Haupt and Ryan Mullins.
Local radio personality Neil Weiland will serve as pronouncer for the spelling bee. Weiland and the judges will sit in a designated area during the competition.
The first and second-place winners will receive medals. All other spellers will receive participant awards.
The deadline to notify Kansas Press Association of the Atchison County Champion is Monday, Feb. 28.
All spellers will be wearing a necklace that matches their seat number and their names in the program.
Some coaches and school officials agreed their teams’ preparations and studying for the event intensified in January.
TLS Principal Steve Hobus wrote in an email to the Globe that the Trinity pupils have been practicing for a few weeks to get ready for the spelling bee.
“They have been spelling in their classes all year,” Hobus wrote.
