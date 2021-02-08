Atchison County Extension Council Board members and FCE Extension Unit members encourage persons of all ages residing with the cities and rural areas throughout the county to partake in a state-wide challenge to lower the spread of the coronavirus.
The Atchson County initiative “Do the Task Wear the Mask" launched this past Saturday with an opportunity to win a $25 giveaway from a local merchant. To become eligible to win post your picture each week while wearing your favorite Super Face Mask on your social media account with the hash tag
#dothe taskwearthemask. Or post you mask-wearing photo and include #dothtaskwearthemask on the Atchison County Extension Facebook page.
For persons who do not utilize social media, you can email your photos to atchisoncoext@ksu.edu and your mask-wearing photos will be posted to the #dothetaskwearthemask gallery.
Follow the Atchison County Extension facebook page for details about the upcoming contests for opportunities to win more than $1,000 in gift certificates from local Atchison County businesses. Some of the upcoming adventure plans include: Love Your Sweethart Week #2 – post your masked pictures between Monday, Feb. 8 and Monday, Feb. 15; Love Your Family Week #3 – post between Tuesday, Feb. 16 and Monday, Feb. 22; and Love Your Community Week # 4 – between Feb. 23 and Monday, March 1; Love Your Team Week #5 – to post between Tuesday, March 2 and Monday, March 8.
The Super Deal #1 special kicked off the mask challenge with a Super Subway Give Away in time for the LIV Super Bowl that was held Sunday, Feb. 7.
Extension leaders are encouraging people to take selfies of themselves at home, businesses or favorite places to enter the challenges or to just post online via Atchison County Extension social media sites.
On the drawing boards are plans for more group and youth challenges.
The campaign also offers banners and yard signs for placement at locations throughout the county as a reminder to wear a mask and protect others.
Ray Ladd and Diane Nielson, Atchison County Extension agents, agreed that wearing the facial masks can be helpful to lower the spread of COIVID-19 infection.
Part of the challenge throughout the state is to displat the “Do the Task Wear the Mask” signage throughout communities in the county.
To obtain a banner or yard sign or for more information about them, contact the Atchison County Extension Office at 913-833-5450 or atchsioncoext@ksu.edu.
To Learn more about Kansas Beats The Virus activities across the state visit the Kansas Leadership Center website.
