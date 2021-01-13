UMB has announced the Count on More students of month distinctions for January.
The January Students of the Month are: Eric Smith, an eighth-grader at Atchison Middle School; Andrew Schramp, an eighth-grader representing St. Benedict Catholic School; and Kailee Kistler, a sixth-grade pupil from Trinity Lutheran School.
Each of these students who have been selected based on their abilities to be positive role models, academic achievements and positive attitudes.
The program sponsored by UMB, recognizes middle school aged students from Atchison schools who go above and beyond expectations as being the ones who school leaders can count on more from. Each month the adult leaders from each of the respective schools nominate the students.
UMB presented each of these students a personal gift.
