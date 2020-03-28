DEAR ABBY,
This is an open letter to all those women who write to you knowing their men cheated on them and then ask, “Should I marry him?” In their hearts they already know the answer; they just want YOU to tell them “NO!”
My mother saw my fiance’s car around town, parked at various churches and parking lots. He parked there so I wouldn’t see his car at “the other woman’s” house. Well, I showed up unexpectedly at his place one night and saw them both asleep in his bed. In a way, I felt relieved.
I knew I had to do something. I immediately canceled everything, but had the wedding invitations printed and gave them to his mom and sister to send out “right away.” When the big day arrived, I sat across the street in Dad’s car with my mom, watching as only HIS side of the family showed up at the vacant church. The note on the door read,
“Stay with ‘Jazmine.’ You two deserve each other! Now tell your family what you did.”
I explained everything to my parents an hour later over dinner at the restaurant where we were supposed to have had our reception. We were all relieved the wedding was canceled. We laughed so much, and we reviewed all the signs that my mom tried to show me that I had ignored.
So don’t get mad, ladies. Do what I did — dry your tears and get even.
— NEVER LOOKED BACK
DEAR NEVER,
Love is blind, and you should have listened to your mother. You’re lucky you found out in time and didn’t marry your faithless fiance. While I don’t normally recommend revenge, I think in this case, the man had it coming.
He was just trying to help
DEAR ABBY,
I am 52 years old and have experienced chronic fatigue (from Lyme and Epstein-Barr) most of my adult life. Four years ago, I discovered a wonderful medical practitioner and, by adhering to her protocol, regained such improved health that I began volunteering with a local organization. Due to a recent setback, however, fatigue has prevented me from volunteering, and my absence has been noticed.
Although I am usually a private person, I decided to divulge my health issues to the leader so he wouldn’t think I was unhappy with my duties. He then began asking if I had tried various health products and remedies to the point where I felt I was on trial and defending myself. In the past, before I received an accurate diagnosis, some family members and physicians doubted the validity of my illness, so I am sensitive to being questioned.
Over the years, I have sought treatment from various sources, from local health stores to nationally recognized hospitals, and I don’t appreciate advice from healthy armchair experts. I also don’t like being questioned or doubted. Did I set myself up by disclosing my health issues, or should I have remained polite but vague?
— EAST COAST SURVIVOR
DEAR SURVIVOR,
In a sense, yes, you did set yourself up by disclosing the reason for your absence. The medical conditions from which you suffer were poorly understood years ago, and many people — medical personnel included —were under the impression that their patients’ problems were all in their heads. Please try to be less defensive where this person is concerned. From my perspective, he was only trying to be helpful.
Disabled man cuts ties
DEAR ABBY,
I had a boyfriend for two years until a few days ago. He’s a 40-year-old easygoing paraplegic (from a car accident long before I met him), and I’m an easygoing 36-year-old woman with two kids from a previous marriage.
We had a great connection, a similar outlook on life and had the same interests in pretty much everything. He adored my girls. We would all go to a movie every so often or to dinner occasionally, but mostly we would stay in and play games or watch TV when we were spending time together.
I’m his first girlfriend, so he was new to the concept of having someone love him in spite of every little flaw he had (which were very few). I told him so many times that no matter what was wrong, I was going to stick by his side.
Recently, he’s had a medical problem with a few ulcerated sores. This sometimes happens to paraplegics. Unfortunately, his doctor has said he needed to leave his apartment temporarily and go into a nursing facility to get round-the-clock care. A few months went by, with plenty of visits from friends, family, and me and my daughters. (He always introduces us as his family.)
The doctor now says he may need to stay there for a year, and I know he became immediately depressed. He sent me a text saying he thinks we should just be friends, and he doesn’t want a reminder of what he can’t do anymore. I feel like this isn’t him, that he’s jumping to rash conclusions because of stress. I don’t want to end the relationship. I’m willing to keep moving forward and get through this speed bump together.
He won’t answer my calls or texts, and I’m at a loss about what I should do next. I want to keep him so badly. My heart aches every day worrying about this. He may lose a year of freedom, but I’m losing a lifelong companion.
— PENNSYLVANIA HEAVY HEART
DEAR HEART,
You really have no choice but to follow this man’s lead, so do as he has asked. Remember, you promised to support him no matter what. Agree to be “just friends,” although it won’t be easy if he wants to remain incommunicado. In the meantime, stay as active with other friends as you can. Above all, do NOT allow yourself to become socially isolated because he has chosen to isolate himself.
You sure it’s him that stinks?
DEAR ABBY,
My daughter “Frances” is currently applying for graduate school and is dating a man who works in human waste management. She lives in the dorms at school. Her brother “Harry” was at a party recently, and a young lady told him the “poop pumper” has been trying to get some alone time with her. I feel I should tell Frances that her guy is on the prowl. They have been dating since Frances was 16, and my wife and I have always thought she could do better. Should we tell her?
— HOLDING MY NOSE
DEAR NOSE,
No, HARRY should tell his sister about the person he met at the party and exactly what he was told. Coming from her brother it will sound less like “I told you so.” As to your comment that Frances “could do better,” if you’re referring to the boyfriend’s chosen field, be aware that people in waste management can earn a very good living doing a very important job.
