Water is essential to the survival of all living things. It helps to regulate your body temperature, lubricate your joints, and helps transport nutrients to provide energy and keep you healthy.
The best beverage to hydrate your body is water. Eating water-rich fruits and vegetables can also help with hydration.
On average, 1 cup of fruits and vegetables (chopped or sliced) will yield 1/2 cup of water. In addition, eating fruits and vegetables will add fiber, vitamins, minerals, and phytochemicals to help keep you feeling energized.
Cucumbers have one of the highest water contents and are 95% water. Enjoy them raw, added to a salad, or add them to water for a refreshing flavor. Tomatoes hold almost the same amount of water inside their skins. Of course, watermelon is a great choice and is made up of 91% water. Other water-logged fruits include cantaloupe, grapefruit, peaches, and oranges.
With summer just around the corner, make sure you pay attention to signals from your body that you need water. Thirst is not always a reliable way to tell if you need water, as many people don’t feel thirsty until they are already dehydrated. Other symptoms include a dry or sticky mouth, headache, dizziness, not urinating very much, dark yellow urine, muscle cramps, irritability, and fatigue.
If you feel any symptoms of dehydration, work to replenish fluids by drinking water. Other healthy beverage options include 100% fruit juice, fruit or vegetable smoothies, lowfat milk, and electrolyte water. Avoid alcoholic beverages as these tend to pull water from your body, increasing the chance for dehydration.
