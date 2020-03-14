DEAR DOCTOR,
I’m worried about my best friend. She seems overwhelmed taking care of her elderly parents as well as her own family, but she won’t admit it. How do I know if she’s in trouble?
— BEDEVILED BY BURNOUT
DEAR BURNOUT,
There’s a name for the rapidly increasing number of Americans who find themselves in your friend’s position of caring for older parents while raising a family — the sandwich generation. They account for a significant chunk of the estimated 43 million adults in the United States who act as unpaid caregivers to aging parents or relatives.
And when the scope and stress of the duties they’ve taken on become too great, many put the needs of loved ones ahead of their own well-being. Among cooking, cleaning, shopping, errands, homework help, extracurricular activities for their own families and managing similar tasks, plus medical appointments for an aging or ailing relative, personal welfare often falls by the wayside. This includes no longer spending time with friends and engaging in personal interests, and neglecting their careers, medical care, and mental and spiritual health.
There’s no question that being a caregiver can be rewarding. When you pitch in to help an aging parent, relative or friend, you enhance that person’s quality of life. Often, this unpaid care allows older adults to remain in their own homes. Much of the help involves emotional support, and many caregivers report a deepening of their relationships with the people they’re helping.
But the role of caregiver is often complicated. It can be difficult for both parties to navigate the change of roles when a child becomes a parent’s guardian. An aging parent’s escalating lack of control over his or her own life can be frightening, and the parent can grow demanding and even unreasonable. This becomes even more of a challenge when someone has cognitive problems, as with dementia and Alzheimer’s disease.
You’re correct that the demands of caregiving can be overwhelming. They often lead to fatigue, apathy, anger, depression and, eventually, burnout. Signs of this include withdrawal from family, friends and activities, as well as feelings of loss, worthlessness or hopelessness. There may be changes to sleep and mood; changes to weight; abuse of alcohol or drugs, which includes prescription medications; and a lack of interest in self-care.
To prevent burnout, it’s important for caregivers to make time each day for themselves. Even a half-hour for a solo walk, a dive into a magazine or a novel or to chat with a friend can help to ease stress. It’s also important to be willing to ask for help, and to be specific. Make a list of tasks for friends and relatives who want to lend a hand, such as shopping for groceries, handling a doctor’s visit, taking a pet to the vet or doing some housecleaning.
A support group for caregivers is a great place to share experiences, vent, meet new friends and learn about support services. Speaking of which, you’ll find very good suggestions at the AARP website (AARP.org) and the U.S. Department of Health & Human Services website (HHS.gov). Just put the words “caregiver resources” into the search box.
Don’t hasten major replacement
DEAR DOCTOR,
How do I know if I need a hip replacement? My right hip gets so stiff after I’ve been sitting at work for a few hours that I can hardly walk, and then it aches for the rest of the day and night.
— THAT’S NOT VERY HIP
DEAR HIP,
The hip is one of the largest weight-bearing joints of the body. Its unique structure lets humans stand and walk upright and gives our legs and torso an impressively wide range of motion.
It is a ball-and-socket joint, which means that the rounded head of a bone fits neatly into a cuplike hollow. In the case of the hip joint, the ball-shaped head of the femur, which is the upper leg bone, sits inside a socket within the hip, known as the acetabulum. The surfaces of the femur and the hip socket are lined with cartilage, a smooth and springy connective tissue that cushions the joint and helps reduce friction.
A membrane known as the synovium produces a thick liquid that lubricates and nourishes the interior of the joint. Fluid-filled sacs known as bursae act as cushions and protect the muscles and tendons as they move over bony areas within the joint. Muscles, ligaments and tendons anchor the hip joint and provide power, stability and flexibility.
A hip replacement is major surgery. It entails removing the damaged or diseased tissues and replacing them with an artificial joint. Post-surgical physical therapy is a big part of a successful outcome, and full recovery can take from six months to a year.
It is important to note that the new joint lasts about 15 years, after which it will need to be replaced again. If you do opt for a hip replacement, find a reputable and experienced surgeon. You want someone who is board certified in orthopedic surgery, specializes in hip replacement, has experience with your specific condition and accepts your insurance.
