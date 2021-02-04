Even though the season of green is fast approaching it will do so without an annual St. Patrick’s Parade rolling along the streets of Atchison.
Covid-19 has canceled out plans for what would have been the 38th consecutive St. Patrick’s Parade that has traditionally taken place the Saturday before St. Patrick’s Day.
Parade Chairwoman Janie Pickman announced the cancellation on Wednesday, Feb. 3 via email communication to the Atchison Globe.
“It is with a heavy heart that I made it (the decision). “ Pickman said. “I waited as long as I could to see if the restrictions would be less but they are not.”
The cancellation also came amid some concerns about the coronation and the award ceremonies that are traditionally hosted at the Elks Lodge, and how to restrict guests and interested parties inside the participating establishments where festivities take place.
“There were just too many things against us this year,” Pickman said. “Hopefully we will have a great year for it next year.”
As preparations were underway during the week of the 37th annual parade-themed “Shamrock Shenanigans” it became known a deadly pandemic was threatening to infiltrate the region. By parade day, Saturday, March 14, 2020 the parade festivities took place with 25 entries, and less spectators in comparison to the previous 30-plus years.
Deb Clem reigned as the 37th Grand Marshal in 2020.
