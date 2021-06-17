The confirmation this week of Southern Rust in Georgia and Texas is a good ‘kick start’ towards at least thinking about a disease management in this year’s corn crop. Commodity prices, current stands, and upcoming weather all play roles in determining the economic viability of disease prevention applications. Efficacy of application does as well.
To provide an aid to the decision making process, 400 studies were conducted across the U.S. and Canada (Ontario) in 2014/2015 to compare foliar fungicide applications at two commonly recommended growth stages – V6 and tasseling. A two pass program combining both timings was also included. Two interesting trends emerged that might aid in the decision making process on your farm as we progress through the growing season.
First, single applications at tasseling resulted in greater yield responses and a greater likelihood of profitability when compared to applications at the six leaf stage. Two pass fungicide applications also resulted in greater yield responses than at V6 alone.
Second, fungicides that contained more than a single fungicide class increased yield responses above single class fungicide applications. Single class fungicides did not result in substantial yield responses over not applying a fungicide treatment.
For full results, including yield response levels to aid in determining whether commodity prices and fungicide application costs make a fungicide a profitable choice, check the study out online at, https://cropprotectionnetwork.org/resources/publications/impact-of-foliar-fungicide-timing-and-fungicide-class-on-corn-yield-response-in-the-united-states-and-ontario-canada.
Bagworms
have Hatched
As of the first week of June, the 2021 bagworm hatch has begun. If you are going to be implementing a control program, now is the time to get ready. Insecticides should be applied when bagworm larvae are an eighth to a quarter inch long. Scout now to see how far along the hatch on your ornamentals and windbreak trees have progressed.
Eggs will be hatching over several weeks. With high numbers seen by many last year, repeat applications may be necessary. To determine if additional insecticide applications are needed, check plants for live bags that look like small cones, about the size of a pencil lead.
Many insecticide products are effective against bagworms. Read the label and look for bagworms under pests controlled and then the species you are spraying to make sure it is safe. Thorough coverage of plant foliage increases effectiveness. That means timing sprays for application in the morning or evening when larvae are most active. It also means spraying ample volumes with good coverage of the tree from top to bottom and from the outer branches to inner branches as well. Once bagworms reach an inch or greater in length, thick bags won’t be penetrated by the insecticide and their feeding declines, further reducing pesticide exposure.
For a product list, contact any Meadowlark Extension District office or e-mail me at dhallaue@ksu.edu.
