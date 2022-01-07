In 2019 the Atchison Area Community Foundation (AACF) was established to enrich the lives of the people in the community through philanthropy. AACF is a source of partnership and funding for local nonprofits and public entities. We are committed to building philanthropy and connecting people who care with causes that matter.
In partnering with local non-profits and causes, AACF now offers over 38 independent funds under our umbrella, 10 of which were established during the 2021 calendar year. Recent funds established include the Atchison Amelia Earhart Foundation Fund, the Clubs for Kids Scholarship Fund, the Muscotah Cemetery Fund, and the Salvation Army of Atchison Fund.
AACF also hosted their “All Aboard Atchison” Match Day Event, which raised over $330,000 for 29 local causes. There were 599 gifts made from the public totaling $249,760.57 and with $80,000 in matching funds as well as $2,000 in prize drawings provided by the event sponsors, the grand total comes out to $331,760.57.
“The All Aboard Atchison Match Day Event was a bigger success in our first year than we could have ever imagined,” said Jonathan Mize, Chairman & President of AACF. “Atchison is an incredibly generous community and it was such a pleasure to highlight and support the 29 fundholders that participated this year.”
The major sponsors of the All Aboard Atchison Match Day were the Courtney S. Turner Charitable Trust, the Adair / Exchange Bank Foundation, Blish-Mize Co., the Guy I. Bromley Trust, the Pratt Foundation, and MGP Ingredients.
AACF’s annual match day event will be back in August 2022 (date to yet be announced) looking to raise even more money for more local causes. To learn more about the All Aboard Atchison Match Day Event, visit www.allaboardatchison.com.
AACF also awarded $8,000 in scholarships to local students pursuing higher education in 2021.
“AACF exists to serve the local non-profit organizations and causes,” said Jonathan Mize, President of the Atchison Area Community Foundation. “It’s our pleasure to continue to provide tools and resources that connect people who care with local causes that matter.”
Giving can always be made in support of AACF’s General Fund, or any other fund under our umbrella, via our website — https://www.atchisonfoundation.org/ It’s a tax deductible donation, and that we can work with all 501©(3)’s, not just a select few, and those who just want to raise funds for a community project, scholarship, etc.
