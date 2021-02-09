In 2019 the Atchison Area Community Foundation was established to enrich the lives of the people in the community through philanthropy. AACF is a source of partnership and funding for local nonprofits and public entities. We are committed to building philanthropy and connecting people who care with causes that matter.
In partnering with local non-profits and causes, AACF now offers 27 independent funds under our umbrella, 16 of which were established during the 2020 calendar year. Recent funds established include the Atchison Food Pantry at First Christian Church, the Atchison County Community Schools Education Foundation Fund, Atchison Public Library Fund, and the Delbert “Dub” Ehret Scholarship Fund.
AACF awarded grants totaling over $250,000 in 2020, including over $138,000 awarded to local non-profits from the Atchison COVID-19 Recovery Fund. Those grant dollars have funded local childcare providers, emergency food assistance efforts, health care, and various art/education/enrichment services throughout the pandemic.
AACF also awarded $4,000 in 2020 for scholarships to local students pursuing higher education.
“AACF exists to serve the local non-profit organizations and causes,” said Jonathan Mize, Chairman & President of the Atchison Area Community Foundation. “It’s our pleasure to provide tools and resources that connect people who care with local causes that matter.”
Considering AACF in one's estate planning is a great way to give back to the community. Giving can always be made in support of any fund under our umbrella, via our website - https://www.atchisonfoundation.org/ - It's a tax deductible donation and we can work anyone who wants to support a community project, scholarship, etc.
