Four soon‐to‐be graduates of Atchison High School will all be attending college somewhere in the State of Kansas this coming fall. The group of four now shares another distinction that will aide them in their future studies. The Atchison Area Community Foundation is proud to announce Lilliam Morrison, Zamauria Herring, Noah Brunton, and Matthew Lund as the recipients of the 2021 Kasten‐Regan Memorial Scholarship.
Lillian Morrison participated in student council, National Honor Society, student ambassadors, and scholar’s bowl. She also worked several part‐time jobs, most recently at the local YMCA, while also volunteering for the citywide clean up and Habitat for Humanity. Lillian plans to study biology and pre‐ med at the University of Kansas beginning this fall.
Zamauria Herring participated in basketball, dance, cheer, soccer, National Honor Society, TRIO, and student ambassadors, while also working at Willie’s Sports Pub and the Atchison Recreation Commission. Zamauria intends to begin a course of study in criminal justice this fall at McPherson College.
Noah Brunton was involved in forensics and DECA during his high school career, while also working at Van Dyke’s Grocery and Exchange Bank and Trust. Noah also volunteered with Theatre Atchison and his college plans include a course of study in mechanical engineering at the University of Kansas beginning this fall.
Matthew Lund participated in band, jazz band, student council, student ambassadors, robotics, cross country, baseball, and DECA throughout high school. He also worked at Gambino’s Pizza in addition to volunteering at the local Humane Society. Matthew intends to begin a course of study in computer science this fall at Kansas State University.
The Kasten‐Regan Memorial Scholarship was established to honor the late Gene and Connie Kasten and the late Vince and Phyllis Regan to benefit a graduating Atchison High School student that has demonstrated extraordinary work ethic by holding a part time job during their high school years.
Students can use the scholarship funds toward a higher education purpose of their choosing.
“Our family is passionate about helping students who have demonstrated exceptional work ethic achieve their higher education goals,” said Sue Regan, a representative of the Kasten‐Regan family. “These four young people are very deserving and it’s an honor to help them pursue their dreams.”
In 2019 the Atchison Area Community Foundation was established to enrich the lives of the people in our community through philanthropy. We are a source of funding for local nonprofits and public entities. We are committed to building philanthropy and connecting people who care with causes that matter.
