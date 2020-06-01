Tricia Clark and Payden Brunton both have plans to attend the University of Kansas in the fall of 2020, but that’s not the only thing they have in common. The Atchison Area Community Foundation is proud to announce both Tricia and Payden as the first two recipients of the 2020 Kasten-Regan Memorial Scholarship.
Tricia Clark has an impressive resume of extracurricular activities, but she also worked multiple jobs throughout her high school career in addition to volunteering at Atchison Child Care Association and Trinity Lutheran Church. Her application included a letter of recommendation that said, “Tricia is a strong and determined young woman and will strive to reach her maximum potential in every challenge she faces. She is a great example for her peers of what it means to be a friend, student, and leader.” Tricia plans to pursue a major in neo-natal nursing.
Payden Brunton participated in various leadership and entrepreneurship/business extracurriculars, but also worked several different jobs throughout his high school years. His application included a letter of recommendation that said, “Payden makes an excellent candidate not only because of his perseverance and work ethic, but because of his genuinely positive nature and how he builds relationships with people.” Payden plans to study business and finance.
The Kasten-Regan Memorial Scholarship was established to honor the late Gene and Connie Kasten and the late Vince and Phyllis Regan and to benefit a graduating Atchison High School student that has demonstrated extraordinary work ethic by holding a part time job during their high school years. Students can use the scholarship funds toward a higher education purpose of their choosing.
“Our family is passionate about helping students who have demonstrated exceptional work ethic achieve their higher education goals,” said Sue Regan, a representative of the Kasten-Regan family. “Tricia and Payden are both very deserving and it’s an honor to help them pursue their dreams.”
In 2019 the Atchison Area Community Foundation was established to enrich the lives of the people in our community through philanthropy. We are a source of funding for local nonprofits and public entities. We are committed to building philanthropy and connecting people who care with causes that matter.
