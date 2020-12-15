Earlier this year the Atchison Area Chamber of Commerce announced a new e-Gift card program called Locally Atchison. To help support local small businesses during the COVID-19 pandemic, the Atchison Area Community Foundation pledged to award dollar for dollar matching grant funds to a local charity for up to $5,000 in Locally Atchison e-Gift card sales.
With that $5,000 milestone now achieved, AACF is pleased to announce a $5,000 grant to Atchison Child Care Association in support of their mission to provide a licensed, high quality, educational and affordable child care program for the Atchison community.
“Ever since the beginning of the pandemic, Atchison Child Care has been an essential organization for those in our community who need childcare services in order for them to continue working and providing for their families,” said Jonathan Mize, Chairman & President of the Atchison Area Community Foundation. “As also as an employer here in our community, Atchison Childcare provides a very important service, allowing employees to work without any hesitation knowing that their child is being taken care of and nurtured, in the early stages of their lives”, Mize stated.
In 2019 AACF was established to enrich the lives of the people in our community through philanthropy. We are a source of funding for local nonprofits and public entities. We are committed to building philanthropy and connecting people who care with causes that matter.
