The Atchison Community Fireworks to celebrate Independence Day 2022 blasted off on July 3 at Warnock Lake.
The display marked the 70 years of the Hundley Family members involvement on behalf of Atchison Lions Club.
As in previous years, the recent display was made possible by the generosity of the Atchison Community Club.
The Atchison Lions Club hosted the event.
Community members gathered throughout the day at Warnock Lake to stake out their prime viewing spots. Some enjoyed fishing and other activities throughout the lake grounds.
Paul Kelley of Power Sound DJ Service provided musical entertainment. Before the Hundley family members and pyrotechnical crew launched the patriotic displays comprised of both aerial and ground displays along the dam.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.