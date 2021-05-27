It was publicly announced Thursday, May 27 that two Atchison residents are the latest recipients of full ride 4-year scholarships to attend Benedictine College.
Atchison Community Educational Foundation Board members announced during a special Rotary Club Luncheon that Xavier Hernandez and Kendall Ross have joined the list the students who have shone leadership potential s to make the Atchison community a better place. Hernandez is the 2021 recipient. Although the formal announcement was delayed a year, Ross was named the 2020.
Hernandez, a 2021 Atchison High School graduate, plans to pursue a degree in finance at BC. At AHS in addition to his academics, Hernandez participated with honors is football, basketball and other sports as well as show choir activities.
“Thank-you for this amazing opportunity,” Hernandez told the Foundation Board members and Rotarians.
Ross, a 2020 AHS graduate, is pursuing studies in business management. Ross described opportunity provided to her as a blessing.
“I am blessed in more ways than one,” Ross said. “It allows me to attend one the most prestigious colleges in the Midwest and allows me to give back to the community.”
Since 1995 the Foundation’s scholarship program fully funds the cost to attend BC as a way to develop homegrown leadership to better the Atchison community. In return for the college education provided, the recipients are required to work in the Atchison community for a minimum of two years after they graduate from BC.
Current ACEF Board members are President Charo Kelley, Melinda Morrison Pregont – 2005 recipient, LaTisha Downing -- 1997 recipient, Susan Myers, Donald Bratton, Tona Stone, BC representative,
For more information about the Atchison Community Educational Foundation Board logo on to atchisonleadership.com.
