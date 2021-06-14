The Community Blood Center if Greater Kansas City and other blood centers throughout the nation have declared an emergency blood shortage, effective June 13.
Recently blood usage in the area has experienced significant increases as hospitals have rescheduled surgeries and medical care that was postponed in wake of the pandemic has resumed.
In response to the need there will be a Lancaster Community Blood Drive from 2 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. Monday, June 28 at Lancaster City Hall, 301 Kansas Street in Lancaster.
Donors are encouraged to make an appointment by visiting savealifenow.org/group and using Group Code: 7Q. For additional details, contact Jane Halling at (913) 370-3439.
Statistics show more than 25,000 donors have not returned to donate blood regularly since the onset of the coronavirus pandemic. Currently, there is less than a three-day supply of blood products on hand in the greater Kansas City area.
About every 3 minutes, someone in the greater Kansas City community needs blood. The individual in need might be a friend, neighbor, family member or loved one. Please join Community Blood Center to help save lives in your community by giving blood at the Lancaster Community Blood Drive.
