The Rev. Jeremy Heppler, OSB offered a group blessing to the animals large and small in attendance and their respective owners on Oct. 3 on the south lawn outside of St. Patrick Church in rural Atchison County.
Among the animals present were three horses, a trailer full of cows and numerous dogs.
The Blessing of the Animals celebrates the Feast Day of St. Francis of Assisi on Oct. 4.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.