Sharon Locke, owner and Broker of Colonial Realty Inc., is pleased to announce that Caleb Barnes has joined the Colonial Realty Inc. team.
Barnes was raised in Atchison for most of his life and went to school at Atchison County Community High School where he graduated in 2020. After graduation from high school Barnes decided to pursue his real estate license because he has always been fond of the investment side of real estate and grew up with a family who owns rental properties. Outside of real estate, Barnes enjoys taking runs with his dramatic husky and pitbull, and he is an avid car enthusiast.
We are thrilled to have Caleb on our team, Locke said.
