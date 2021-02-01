Sharon Locke, owner and Broker of Colonial Realty Inc., is pleased to announce that Stacie Appel has joined the Colonial Realty Inc. team.
Appel was reared in Atchison where she still resides with her husband Greg. A mother to five girls, including triplets, Appel is no stranger to challenges or hard work. Living in Northeast Kansas and right across the bridge from Missouri, her childhood was spent having Sunday dinners at grandparents’ homes and summers running around with cousins on farms. Appel is not afraid to get her hands dirty from working hard. Family traditions are still a must in her home. Appel is a local Chamber of Commerce member and Chamber Ambassador in her community. Appel is a Platte County Rotary member, where she strives to make a positive impact.
Appel has been an active real estate agent since 2017. Prior to obtaining her Real Estate License, Appel was an Insurance Agent where she continues to hold licensing in Kansas and Missouri for property, casualty, life, health, and crop insurances. Appel’s insurance background gives her an added layer of real estate knowledge that is beneficial for her clients as she helps them navigate buying and selling a home. Appel has more than 20 years in customer service. She is confidant her dedication will help her clients get results.
Appel is dedicated to results and works hard for her clients. She is eager to help with any real estate needs.
