Sunday, June 13, marked the 18th biennial reunion of the descendants of Clarence and Helene Gold Schuetz was held in the Big Gage Shelter in Gage Park, Topeka, Kansas. The children of Ivan Schuetz hosted.
Brian Adcock asked for a blessing on all who were present and for those who were unable to attend before the meal that was comprised of food dishes provided and enjoyed by all.
Nathan Magers took photos of each individual family along with lots of impromptu photos.
Descendants present were from the families of Ruth A. Schuetz, Kirk E. Schuetz, Mary Adcock, Nina Gutierrez, Carl Schuetz, Eric Schuetz, Janice Schroeder, Terry Finger, Myra Stauffer, Brian Adcock, Nicholas Adcock, and Nathan Magers.
Nathan Magers talked about the Reunion Photo Albums that Lucille Magers had collected and kept since the reunions had begun. Lucille’s husband, Fred Magers sent the albums to this reunion with the hope that the host would add pictures and then pass the albums along to the next host. It was agreed that this could be done.
Ruth Schuetz talked about updating the contact list and then posting the updates to the Facebook family page.
Deaths since the last reunion were: Agnes Finger on Dec. 28, 2019; Matt Becker, husband of Becky Finger Becker -- Wayne and Vickie’s son-in-law – died May 7, 2020; Helene Gold Schuetz’s brother, Thomas Gold passed away Nov. 21, 2020; Agnes Finger’s husband, Eddie Finger died June 8.
There were several births since the previous reunion: Caroline Kay Ann Loschke on Aug. 28, 2019 to Ashlynn (Finger) and Kyle Loschke, Terry and Pat Finger are maternal grandparents; Oliver Flynn Westberg on Nov. 15, 2019, son of Jessica (Magers) and Rich Westberg; Meleena Nickel on Sept. 11, 2020, the daughter of Zorina and Ethan Nickel, stepgrandaughter of Rachelle (Adcock) and Shawn Holub; Titus Maybrier, the son of Aaron Maybrier and Courtney Holman was born Sept. 4, 2020. He is the grandson of Carl and Nancy Schuetz; Emmett Vince Bonzer was born Oct. 15, 2020 to Eli and Barb Bonzer, he is the grandson of Angela (Magers Bonzer) Hebbelman.
One marriage was recorded: Julia Gutierrez, the daughter of Nina (Magers) Gutierrez, married James Cardillo on April 3, 2021.
Nathan Magers traveled 1,752 miles from Washougal, Washington; Eric and Myra Schuetz flew in from Yucaipa, California with 1524 miles; and Mark and Lori, of the Adcock Clan, traveled 1425 miles from Hampstead, North Carolina traveled the farthest distances to attend the gathering. Other descendants put many miles on the road to see each other and visit.
Greetings were sent by Angela Magers Hebbelman, Fred Magers, Jeanne Boger Wilkeson and Rachelle Adcock Holub who were unable to attend.
The Jeanne Boger family members are planning to host the Schuetz Reunion in the fall of 2023.
Nina Gutierrez recorded the minutes that also included the following information:
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
There was a total of 54 family members and seven guests in attendance:
There were 19 from Ivan’s Clan – Myra Stauffer and Eric Schuetz both of Yucaipa, California; Ruth Ann Schuetz of Topeka; Kirk and Carolyn Schuetz of Independence, Misssouri, along with children Kirk P. Schuetz of Kansas City, Missouri, Carrie (Schuetz) and Michael Dixon with son Stephen, Kansas City, Missouri, Alyssa Schuetz, Christian Nelson and son, Paxton, of Kansas City, Missouri; Pam and Dale Bearce of Topeka, with Pam’s daughter Erin (Schuetz) and Andy New, and their children Gracelyn, Trinity, Caleb and Ace of Topeka.
Four persons comprised Agnes Finger’s Clan – Wayne, of Powhattan; Terry and Pat, Wichita; and Janice Schroeder, Manhattan.
Two relatives represented Lucille Magers’ Clan -- Nina Gutierrez of Billings, Montana; and Nathan Magers of Washougal, Washington.
Carl and Nancy Schuetz’s Clan had seven realatives in attendance: In addition to themselves was their grandson Donavan Stock, their son, Aaron Maybrier with daughters, Maddison and McKenna, and son, Titus and his mother, Courtney Holman and daughter Karena, all of Atchison.
The Mary and Larrry Adcock Clan was represented by 22 family members. Present were: Larry and Mary, of Hiawatha, Nick and Charla, Wamego, their son, Logan from Manhattan;
Brian and Jannette with their daughter Andrea, and her husband David Winter, their sons, Noah and Samuel, all of Hiawatha; Mark and Lori, Hampstead, North Carolina; Christina and Marty Jahn, their sons, Calvin and Everett Jahn, and daughter, Zoey Thompson, Westmoreland, and sons, Chrystian Calvert, Lincoln, Nebraska, Brandon Calvert and guest, Chole Albin, Wichita; Justin Adcock, his son, Kegan and guest, Melissa Slusher, of Colorado Springs, Colorado.
A cousin of the ancestor Clarence, Larry Schuetz and his Carol, of Atchison, also attended the reunion.
