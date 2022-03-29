On Wednesday, April 6th, Trinity Lutheran Church will host "Christ in the Passover: A Presentation". This powerful presentation, shared by Bob Mendelson from Jews for Jesus, will demonstrate the link between the Jewish feast of Passover and the Last Supper Jesus shared with his disciples.
Join us for an explanation of the beautiful symbolism of the Jewish ceremony called a seder. We will weave the story of the exodus and freedom from slavery together with the messianic hope realized in Jesus' life, death, and resurrection. The words "do this in remembrance of me" will take on an even deeper meaning to Christians as we learn the significance of the tradition Jesus observed the night before he died and give a closer look at the very Jewish life he led.
Jewish or not, religious or not, all are welcome for this unforgettable, thought-provoking experience.
If you have questions please call Trinity Lutheran Church at 913-367-2837.
