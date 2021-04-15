Spring weather would call any child to go outside and play. Remember? We played outside without adult supervision; we played until it got dark ... until the stars and the moon shone above us, throwing off light, and then we split and scampered to our homes. There was a sense of freedom when we couldn’t even define the word freedom.
There has always been a fascination with the stars, with the universe. News articles have abounded from Sputnik in the 50s to the space station and Mars exploration today. As children, we learned a nursery rhyme: “Star light, star bright, first star I see tonight ... I wish I may, I wish I might, have the wish I wish tonight.” What is that deepest desire of your heart during these days of anxiety, fear, uncertainty? Psalm 8 says, “When I see the heavens the work of Your fingers, the moon and the stars which You have set in place, what are we that You care for us?”
There are times when we “Children of Light” have been anything but that! We questioned: Where are You, God, when we need You? How is this worldwide suffering ever going to end? Do You really care for us all? Does it matter to You if we are the wealthy, the poor, the homeless, those who live under our bridge, our brothers and sisters in foreign lands?
It has been a year since we shut our doors, becoming isolated from all that busied us from the outside, all that, at times, really wasn’t that important if we stop to think about it. We were knocked off balance from our center point of relationship with God and with one another. We have had time to re-think what our distractions were and what new ones we have created. We have come face to face with decisions, with choices, with letting go of past hurts and embracing new beginnings.
The sisters in our monastery and, no doubt, you as well, do many things differently these days. Our behaviors show that we try to protect ourselves and others. We don’t “run around” as much as we did. We are asked not to go inside stores or restaurants. Now, we carry our masks with us wherever we go. Many of us who assist in Dooley Center have been tested so many times that we can’t remember how many times! Like it or not, we have been changed. Has there been a defining moment of change for you?
We’ve been challenged to put on the Lord Jesus Christ, to simplify our lives and truly become children once again, Children of the Light. We are called to be Children of Light taught by Jesus, the True Light of the World. We cannot be afraid to run while we have the light of life, knowing that if we fall, make a mistake, there is someone here to pick us up, to encourage us along the way.
The True Light really has come into the world. It is Jesus, but we too are the light of the world. His teachings are not fancy but down to earth. They center around love, joy, peace, patience, gentleness, gratefulness, to name a few. He desires that His light shine through us in the acts that we do. Children run and so can we. When Jesus says “Come!” the excitement within our hearts is ignited. We really can run as Children of the Light into the arms of Jesus. We really can run while we have the light of life illuminating the way. We really can run into the wounded risen arms of Jesus.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.