The Atchison Area Chamber of Commerce will be hosting an annual business meeting via virtual platform in late February.
Chamber leaders are planning to recognize the 2020 awards for Business of the Year; Entrepreneur of the Year and Organization of the Year.
Currently the Chamber Board members are seeking nominations for these recognitions. To nominate a person or business please email to president@atchisonkansas.net.
