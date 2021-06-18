The Achison Area Chamber of Commerce is inviting the business community stakeholders and potential entrepreneurs join an upcoming program on business ideation to inspire innovative commercial endeavors.
The Brite Ideation Program, is an eight-week program designed to help potential innovators to determine if their ideas have commercial viability and offer guidance toward successful business launch.
The WKI curricula certified program runs its course from 7:30 a.m. to 9:30 a.m. every Thursday from July 15 to Sept. 2 and is sponsored by America’s Small Business Development Center of Kansas, Washburn University, Small Business Administration and Kansas Department of Commerce.
Applications for the Brite Ideation Program are due by Monday, June 28. To apply visit briteideation.com or wubritecenter@washburn.edu. Visit the Atchison Area Chamber of Commerce website atchisonkansas.net.
