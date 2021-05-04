The Atchison Area Chamber of Commerce held a ribbon cutting ceremony Tuesday, May 4 to welcome Domenique’s Bakery, located at 626 Main Street in Atchison. Domenique’s Bakery owner, Mary Pouy said “it is beautiful, the things you can create from flour and water.”
Pouy strives to bring an French flair to the City of Atchison with the help of her delectable eats. The bakery featuring gourmet pastry, cookies, bread and much more is open from 7 a.m. until 2 p.m. Monday through Saturday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.