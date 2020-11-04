To say this has been a tough year would obviously be a gross understatement. Like each of you, we have gone through a great deal of pain and new challenges. Five weeks into our new leadership we were confronted with a global pandemic. change is always difficult, but to find your organization attempting to transition leadership during a pandemic has been eye opening.
COVID-19 has certainly limited our capacity to meet each of you or to hold the type of networking events we had planned throughout this year, but obviously we couldn't do starting in March. We look forward to the time that we can all gather and celebrate our successes.
What we realize now more than ever is that we're all in this together. We need the entire community collectively to be successful. We are 100 percent committed to each of your businesses, doing everything we can to ensure your long term success and our community's success.
In spite of the pandemic, we have made significant strides in stabilizing our organization through the challenges of COVID and building a team and organization that is built for the future, creating a sustainable path forward.
Those changes include internal efficiency measures and technological improvements that will allow us to deliver more value and to also execute on a strategic plan for tourism. We're sure you've noticed a much more robust digital strategy through visitatchison.com as well as a targeted and more strategic social media presence, both from the Chamber and Visit Atchison, but if you haven't take a look.
We've also found the time to reimagine the Santa Fe Depot and Visitor's Center, rebranding and redesigning our new gift shop, Locally Atchison. We look forward to your visit during the holiday season.
We will stand with our community in the upcoming year, advocating for businesses, implementing the ideas and concepts that will continue to drive value. We will also execute on our tourism Strategic Plan, as we work to bring visitors and customers to the community.
In the end, we believe we will use 2020 as a foundational year to build back better in 2021.
Best Wishes, continued success, thank you for your support this past year and we certainly look forward to any year other than 2020!
