Revive Salon and Spa hosted a grand opening event in January at 908 Commercial Street in Atchison.
On hand for the occasion were the Atchison Area Chamber of Commerce Chamber Ambassadors, friends, family and staff were on hand for a ribbon cutting to welcome the business.
The Salon owners are Jessica and Adam Housh, and Liz and Seth Howard. Professionals on staff offer range of services to males and females in the facility at one location like haircuts, styling manicures, pedicures, waxing and tanning. Revive, of H and H Elite Properties, LLC was awarded an E-Community Funds from the City of Atchison’s E-Community Program this past October.
