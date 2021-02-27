Haley Reiff and Jeremy Garcia get engaged

Kristen Reiff and Troy Reiff, of Atchison, announce the engagement and approaching marriage of their daughter Haley Nicole Reiff to Jeremy Garcia, son of Jose and Eva Garcia of Mission, Kansas.
The bride elect is a 2012 graduate of Atchison County Community High School. She is employed with The University of Kansas Health System in Kansas City, Missouri.
The prospect groom is a 2014 graduate from Shawnee County Mission North High School. He is employed with a technology company in Overland, Kansas.
The couple is planning a destination wedding for this fall.
