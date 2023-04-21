Terry and Joann Miller Celebrate 50 Years! Apr 21, 2023 2 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Mary Vette Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Terry and Joann Miller are celebrating their 50th wedding anniversary on April 28, 2023. They were married on that date in 1973.Cards may be sent to them at 308 Elgin Rd., Atchison, KS 66002. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Have an announcement? We accept many different kinds of announcements. Just click on the button below and submit a form. Submit Latest News AP-Scorecard AM Prep-Segue AM Prep-Music Strikes bring German railways to standstill, hit 4 airports KS Current Conditions MO Current Conditions IA Current Conditions Mariners host the Cardinals on 3-game home losing streak Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesPastor Ziegler leaves everlasting imprint beyond Trinity LutheranAmelia Earhart museum looks to make dreams take flightMO WFO ST. LOUIS Warnings, Watches, and AdvisoriesPolice Report, week of Friday, April 21, 2023Historical Society agrees to help with the Historical Black Business DistrictKinzer, Marjorie 1940-2023Sittenauer, George B. 1935-2023Raven swimming soars to early successDomann, Patrick L. 1950-2023Bridges II, Wilbur E. 1944-2023 Images Videos CommentedScott, Marilyn S. 1954-2022 (2)Contreras, Linda K. 1948-2023 (1)McCubbin, Mary M. 1933-2023 (1)
Commented