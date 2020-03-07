The parents of Miranda Waters and Raymond Anderson would like to announce their marriage.
Miranda is the daughter of Tracy and the late Shirley Waters, of Atlanta, Georgia. Raymond is the son of Joe and Jovita Anderson, of Doniphan, Kansas.
The couple were married on January 25, 2020.
The wedding and the reception were at the home of a friend in Kansas City, Missouri. Miranda and Raymond reside in their home in Roeland Park, Kansas.
