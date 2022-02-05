Eric and Sarah Riley celebrate recent wedding

Sarah Frances Murphy of and Eric Michael Riley, both of Lenexa, Kansas, were married at 4 p.m. on Oct. 30, 2021, at Grace United Methodist Church in Olathe, Kansas. The wedding was officiated by Rev. Kyle Reynolds. Their reception was at Eagle’s Landing at Lake Olathe in Olathe, Kansas.
Sarah is the daughter of Bill and Coleen Murphy of Atchison. Eric is the son of William Riley Jr. of Lenexa and Theresa Riley of Leawood, Kansas.
Sarah is a graduate of University of Kansas and is currently the Branch Manager at First Federal Bank of Kansas City. Eric is a graduate of Kansas State University and currently the IT system Administrator for Cerner.
