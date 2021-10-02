Brant Mangrum and Megan Domann wed
Jessica Larkin

Megan Domann, PT, DPT and Brant Mangrum were united in marriage on June 10, 2021, in Rockport, Texas.

Leah Chaska, friend of the bride, was the maid of honor and Jacob Mangrum, brother of the groom, was the best man.

Dinner, reception and dancing were held following the ceremony, at a pavilion on Rockport Beach.

Megan is the daughter of Chris and Beverly Domann, and Brant is the son of Chan and Melanie Mangrum, Green Castle, Indiana.

Megan is the granddaughter of Alice Domann and Les Domann, and the late Raymond and Rita Weishaar.

Megan and Brant are making their home in Ingleside, Texas.

