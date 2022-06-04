Mary "Mollie" Ambuul and Jerel Rawls announce wedding

Mary “Mollie” Elizabeth Ambuul of Martinsburg, West Virginia and Jerel Anthony Rawls of Atchison, with their parents, Michael and Anne Ambuul and Michael and Tasha Wallingford, would like to announce their 2 p.m. nuptials at St. Benedict Catholic Church in Atchison today, June 4, 2022.
Jerel and Mollie are both 2019 graduates of Benedictine College. Jere’s degree is in business and International Business and marketing, which has landed him a career with M.G.P. of Atchison. Mollie’s degree is a Bachelors in Elementary School Education, which has landed her a job at District 409’s Atchison Elementary School.
After their wedding, a reception will take place at Horton Blue Building, in Horton, Kansas.
